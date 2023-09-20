First Alert Weather: Late season warmth arrives Wednesday, cooling with rain over the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before heading into the official start of the fall season this weekend, a late summer season warm-up arrives starting Wednesday.

Highs in the 80s and late summer-like through end of the week. Then a cool down over the weekend (WSAW)

Patchy dense fog to impact the morning commute Wednesday morning. Fog will star to dissipate after sunrise. A warm front is set to trail through Wisconsin Wednesday, allowing for a flow of warm air to filter in. Possible clouds in spots for the morning, but expecting mostly sunny skies throughout most of the daytime hours. Afternoon highs will run to 80-degrees. Northwoods expected to see highs around the upper 70s, whereas Central Wisconsin will likely reach the 80s.

Hint of summer time weather returns Wednesday. Dense fog expected for the morning (WSAW)

Much of the same for Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds with highs still running to the low 80s for North Central Wisconsin. It is possible for some scattered rain to develop over parts of the region Thursday afternoon or evening, but plan for more dry hours than wet.

Highs similar to Wednesday, still rising towards 80 degrees with sun and clouds (WSAW)

An isolated shower possible in southwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

A cold front is set to approach the state Friday, and moving through by Saturday. Clouds gradually increasing Friday. Highs will still be warm, but clouds likely keeping highs around the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and possibly some scattered thunderstorms Friday night.

increasing chances for scattered showers and storms on Friday afternoon or evening (WSAW)

Rain chances continue into the weekend. Scattered rain possible on Saturday (WSAW)

Rain chances to continue over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. Rain likely scattered. The weekend won’t be a washout, but there will be times of rain through Sunday as the cold front flows in. Low to mid-70s Saturday for the first official day of the fall season. Highs will fall to the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Much of next work week will feature seasonable highs mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures drop and cool down heading into the weekend with rain chances (WSAW)

Additional rain chances continue into portion of Sunday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.