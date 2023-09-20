Event provides information, resources for top injury risk among older adults

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin leads the nation in deadly falls for people who are age 65 or older and those falls are also the leading cause of injury-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and 911 response calls.

It’s why so many organizations, agencies, and businesses in the Wausau area came together to offer a Fall Prevention Clinic at Northcentral Technical College.

The Aging and Disabilities Resource Center’s multi-week class was essentially broken up into several booths for people to visit on Wednesday. Falls may seem like a simple problem, but they can be quite severe.

EMS Division Chief for the Wausau Fire Department Jared Thompson said, “It could be something as simple as someone needing help up or it could be an individual who fell and sustained a life-altering or life-threatening head injury that leads to their death.”

“Prevention is everything,” said Kathy Meyer of Wausau. “You don’t want to end up where we were last summer. Our story ended in a positive way. It could have absolutely gone in the opposite way.”

Meyer’s husband fell last year and almost became paralyzed because of it. She said they continue to seek ways to prevent falls as they age and encourage others to humbly learn too.

Click here for more information from DHS and Aspirus.

