The Babies Place needs more diapers as demand increases all over the nation

Donations are being accepted throughout the week at The Babies Place, and you can donate Saturday at Children's Wisconsin
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Babies Place in the Community Partners Campus is trying to solve a local and national issue of too many families unable to afford diapers.

What used to be one in three families who need help, is now one in two families according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg signed a proclamation claiming this week as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Wausau.

Just this month, The Babies Place has helped 400 babies, enrolled 28 new babies, and has seen 266 different households.

“The need for diapers is growing with everything that is going on in our society today, the inflation, cost of rent, cost of basic needs. Everything is growing, so along with that diaper need is growing as well,” said The Babies Place Manager Mandi Spielberg.

Families are having to put their health at risk now because of this issue.

“Can lead to pretty serious diaper rash, which then causes a lot of discomfort for babies, so if you are not able to properly treat that diaper rash once it starts it can spread and have greater health implications for the child,” said Community Engagement Manager of The Neighbor’s Place Elizabeth Robinson.

Diapers are not the only baby products ‘The Babies Place’ provides for families who are struggling.

“We offer diaper assistance to individuals who meet the income eligibility guidelines and they can receive diaper assistance once a month, baby hygiene, formula and we also provide period products,” Spielberg added.

If you are a family that needs diapers this is what you need to do. Signing up for help is easy.

“It’s a simple form that our parent or guardian fills out with our intake specialist and it takes about literally like one minute and then they can come in and grab their diaper packs,” Spielberg said.

To donate throughout the week, The Babies Place will be holding a diaper drive at the Neighbor’s Place, located at 360 Grand Ave. Suite 200 in Wausau. Healthfirst and Children’s Wisconsin will be hosting a parking lot party on Saturday at 216 S 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

