News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

From the asphalt to the dirt, be sure to use caution while driving during harvest season

(Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Farmers across Wisconsin are preparing to harvest the crops we all depend on. Together with the Wisconsin DATCP, the Wisconsin DOT reminds drivers and farm vehicle operators to be patient and alert on Wisconsin roadways this harvest season.

“It’s harvest time in Wisconsin fields and drivers will see more farm implements on our roadways,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “There have been more than 2,000 crashes involving farm vehicles in Wisconsin over the past five years and these crashes are often preventable. Drivers and farmers must be aware of their surroundings and share the road to ensure we have a safe harvest season.”

Agriculture supports more than 435,000 jobs and contributes more than $104.8 billion annually as a cornerstone in Wisconsin’s economy. With 64,100 farms on 14.2 million acres, drivers and farm vehicle operators are likely to encounter each other on roadways in all 72 counties. Each can do their part to make roads safer this harvest season.

“Farmers are working hard to get their crops from farm gate to dinner plate,” DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said. “Motorists should drive with caution and anticipate slow movement from farm implements. Ag vehicle operators should check their machinery to ensure the appropriate lights, signage, and signals are working.”

Driver responsibilities:

  • Scan the road ahead and be ready to slow down when you see slow-moving farm vehicles.
  • Be patient and very cautious if you decide to pass. In Wisconsin, it is illegal to pass an ag vehicle or “implement of husbandry” in a no-passing zone.
  • When passing, consider the possibility of the farmer turning left onto a roadway, driveway, or field entrance.

Ag vehicle operator responsibilities:

  • Know the lighting and marking requirements for ag vehicles. These requirements draw attention to the unique size, shape, and speed of ag vehicles and alert motorists that caution is required. When traveling on a roadway, stay as far to the right as safely possible.
  • Be familiar with road weight restrictions. DATCP provides a statewide map with information about weight limits. More information about related permits, exemptions, and weight limits can be found on the WisDOT website.

Last year, there were 136 reported crashes involving motorists and farm vehicles in Wisconsin resulting in 50 injuries and two deaths.

Sept. 18-22 is National Farm Safety and Health Week, which is an annual promotion led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, the agricultural partner of the National Safety Council.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
Nicholas Multani
Racine PD arrests person of interest in 3rd Avenue shooting in Wausau
Musk says Twitter, now X, will charge fee to all users
Rafters pitcher Jacob Rosenkranz suffered brain injury in August practice.
Rafters all-star suffers serious brain injury
NTC Vet Tech Lab
NTC unveils new veterinarian tech lab

Latest News

This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx...
NASA spacecraft delivering biggest sample yet from an asteroid
Study: Most satisfying airports in America
Officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of the M & R Station on S. 3rd Ave...
Wausau Police investigate overnight shooting outside bar on city's west side
Wausau FD receives CAAS accreditation, becomes only fourth accredited ambulance in state