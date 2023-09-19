White Lake Elementary students buzzing to learn about and maintain their bee hive

VILLAGE OF WHITE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - White Lake Elementary School, located about 20 miles east of Antigo, held a unique show and tell on Tuesday that’s creating a lot of buzz.

They have a beehive on the grounds and students were able to learn how to collect honey and maintain a hive.

White Lake is one of the few schools in the state with a hive, teaching the next generation how to save pollinators. The school has an extensive outdoor learning program, encouraging students to learn about nature.

Jonathan Wood, a fourth-grade teacher and school forest coordinator said, “We take the kids to White Lake to do some fishing and countless activities in the school forest. The bees just made perfect sense.”

The students gear up in their own beekeeper suits and head out to the bees. Most of the students aren’t afraid of the bees, but those who are learning that they’re not so harmful.

Bee mentor at White Lake Aleshia Missall said, “We just try to help them understand, you be gentle to them and they don’t really want to sting you.”

Students got to learn how to remove the boards from the hive to access the honey which gets drained in a spinner. Needless to say, the kids were buzzing with excitement.

“I had a student out today helping previously and she came back to my classroom just beaming and I said, ‘How did it go?’ She said ‘I’ve never gotten to do that before today, I only got to watch,’” Wood said.

With the change of the seasons, the bees are slowing down and running low on food. They are prone to mites and they put a treatment in the hive to help the bees survive the winter. Soon they will have to insulate the hive.

“Different beekeepers have different ways that they want to get their hive ready for winter,” Missall added. “Whether it’s Styrofoam around the outside, a big blanket that goes on it, or if there’s burlap or cedar chips inside. The hive that we have has all that built into it.”

Last year, the hive did not survive the winter, but this year they are hoping for a better outcome. The beekeepers say to just keep “Bee-lieving.”

