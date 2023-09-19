Wausau Events releases 2024 schedule, takes over July 4 celebrations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events is looking forward to “creating community through events” in 2024 with the release of its full event schedule for next year.

Their season will include many traditional events for our area while adding a few new events too.

The entire 2024 Schedule of Events includes:

Winter Brew Fest: January 26 – Jefferson Street Inn

Winter Fest: January 27 – 400 Block & City Square Office Center

Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday, June 6 – August 29

Wings Over Wausau: June 21-22 – Wausau Airport

Run the Runway 5K: June 22 – Wausau Airport

Chalkfest: June 22-23 – 400 Block

4th of July Fireworks: July 4 – Wausau Airport

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: August 16-17 – Fern Island

Beer & Bacon Fest: September 14 – Fern Island

Harvest Fest: October 5 – 400 Block

Holiday Parade: December 6 – Marathon Park to the 400 Block

“We’re excited to bring back many of Wausau’s traditional events while taking over the area’s 4th of July Celebration,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director at Wausau Events. “We have a full schedule of events for 2024 and look forward to a great year!”

For information about available sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit www.wausauevents.org.

