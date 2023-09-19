News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Events releases 2024 schedule, takes over July 4 celebrations

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events is looking forward to “creating community through events” in 2024 with the release of its full event schedule for next year.

Their season will include many traditional events for our area while adding a few new events too.

The entire 2024 Schedule of Events includes:

  • Winter Brew Fest: January 26 – Jefferson Street Inn
  • Winter Fest: January 27 – 400 Block & City Square Office Center
  • Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday, June 6 – August 29
  • Wings Over Wausau: June 21-22 – Wausau Airport
  • Run the Runway 5K: June 22 – Wausau Airport
  • Chalkfest: June 22-23 – 400 Block
  • 4th of July Fireworks: July 4 – Wausau Airport
  • Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: August 16-17 – Fern Island
  • Beer & Bacon Fest: September 14 – Fern Island
  • Harvest Fest: October 5 – 400 Block
  • Holiday Parade: December 6 – Marathon Park to the 400 Block

“We’re excited to bring back many of Wausau’s traditional events while taking over the area’s 4th of July Celebration,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director at Wausau Events. “We have a full schedule of events for 2024 and look forward to a great year!”

For information about available sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit www.wausauevents.org.

