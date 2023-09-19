News and First Alert Weather App
Voices from the Past: An Historical Walk happening Sept. 24

History will come to life during the walk with actors portraying historical figures’ lives buried at the cemetery.
Voices from the Past
Voices from the Past(Marathon Co. Historical society)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You have a chance to take a step back in time this Sunday and hear Voices from the Past. Sheryl Del Conte and Jane Janke Johnson from the Marathon County Historical Society Joined Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to tell us more about the upcoming Historical Walk through Restlawn Cemetery. History will come to life during the walk with actors portraying historical figures’ lives buried at the cemetery.

“It makes history come alive... it’s very visual and we have amazing volunteers that are reenactors and [are] very interesting,” Del Conte said. “We get over 350 people every year that come out for this event.”

Voices from the Past: An historical Walk will be happening Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Restlawn Memorial Park. Tours start at 11 a.m., and the last one begins at 2 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested.

