Trial begins for former Wausau substitute teacher charged with child sex crimes

Zachary Robins
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Day one of a three-day trial for a 28-year-old former Wausau School District substitute teacher began in Marathon County on Tuesday.

Zachary Robins appeared in Marathon County Court to face a jury trial. Much of the morning consisted of selecting a jury which was officially sworn in at 11:41 a.m.

In the afternoon, both the prosecution and defense made their opening statements followed by sworn testimonies from several individuals which included pieces of evidence submitted to the court.

The jury was excused for the evening shortly after and will reconvene for day two on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Robins served in the Wausau School District on 19 different occasions between Feb. 27 and Oct. 15, 2019. Court documents suggested Robins inappropriately touched two students at Riverview Elementary School on Oct. 15.

