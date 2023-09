Sentry to donate an additional $377K to support Maui wildfire recovery

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sentry is donating $377,616 to Maui Food Bank and Maui United Way as the community continues to work through the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

The island is home to The Sentry (formerly Sentry Tournament of Champions), a PGA TOUR event sponsored by Sentry.

This donation includes:

$150,000 to Maui Food Bank

$227,616 to Maui United Way

“We understand that West Maui has a long road to recovery, and we’re committed to being part of that process,” said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO. “Our giving philosophy has been to support organizations that provide direct relief to those who need it most, and the Maui United Way and the Maui Food Bank are doing just that. We’re confident in their ability to make a profound impact.”

Sentry employees, retirees, and board members have personally contributed to fire relief as well, giving $107,145 to Maui United Way. The Sentry Foundation matched those donations dollar-for-dollar, resulting in a total contribution of $214,290.

An additional $13,326 was raised by an employee-led fundraiser.

“The wave of need for food following the fire disaster is turning into a tidal wave, as people throughout Maui County are now experiencing job layoffs from the sudden lack of tourism,” said Richard Yust, Executive Director of Maui Food Bank. “We’re gearing up resources to meet the growing needs, and we are deeply grateful for Sentry’s partnership as we continue to provide reliable food access and sustain our community through these challenging times.”

Sentry has a history of supporting Maui in both good and challenging times. During the COVID-19 crisis, the company donated $200,000 to Maui United Way, and $250,000 to Maui Food Bank.

“We’ve developed close relationships and friendships with the people of Maui, so to see families lose their homes, and businesses burned to the ground, is devastating,” said Stephanie Smith, President of the Sentry Foundation. “The personal donations and compassion we’ve seen from our employees, retirees, and board members really demonstrate how deeply connected we are to the island. We’re looking forward to The Sentry returning in January because we know it will provide a critical boost to West Maui’s recovery.”

