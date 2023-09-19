Racine PD arrests person of interest in 3rd Avenue shooting in Wausau

RACINE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Wausau teen has been arrested in Racine after being listed as the person of interest in July’s shooting incident in the 800 Block of S 3rd Ave.

Nicholas Multani is now in custody in the Racine County Jail. On Sept. 15, Racine Police responded to a welfare check in the 1600 Block of Holmes Avenue in the City of Racine and arrested Multani.

As previously reported, on July 23, at about 11:23 a.m., Wausau Police responded to a residence in the 800 Block of S 3rd Ave. A caller phoned 911 and reported his home was struck by gunfire following a dispute with an individual outside the caller’s home. The individual fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. Officers located evidence consistent with a shooting and determined no one was injured.

The Wausau Police Department has recommended Multani faces multiple felony charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

