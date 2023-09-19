Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts meeting on release of sex offender

EAU PLEINE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office held a meeting in Eau Pleine Town Hall regarding the release of sex offender Charles Anderson. Dozens of people gathered inside the Town Hall to share their concerns.

On September 5th, a hearing was held and the court approved a supervised release plan for Charles Anderson. He’ll be released on or before October 5th to community supervision administered by the Department of Corrections and the Department of Family Services. Anderson had sexual contact with a 9 and 10-year-old boy. He’ll reside in Junction City.

Sheriff Mike Lukas says the purpose of Monday’s meeting isn’t to instill fear, but to make sure everyone is aware of what’s happening. One person believes the public deserves a chance to have their input considered regarding the issue.

“We have no say in this. We need to get, basically, all of our representatives, trying to get reform, to have some vote in whether stuff’s approved or not approved in our community,” says Christopher Brandl of Milladore.

Questions from, how Anderson will be monitored, to the distance he is allowed to remain from school were asked from the audience. The overall goal is to unite together to look out for one another.

“Hope that the community comes together and basically have a referendum,” says Brandl. “Or, I know they were saying about their response time, but being in the community, they’re hardly out here in case something were to happen from prior experiences.”

Among one of the top concerns was for the Amish community and their long commutes to nearby schools, as well.

In a statement from Sheriff Lukas, he stresses the importance of not threatening any sex offender that is released. And that any such behavior will not be tolerated.

