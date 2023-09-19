Opponents to the new bench bars in Stevens Point rally in protest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - What was supposed to be a positive project for downtown Stevens Point has turned into something else. The city has put blocks on benches to prevent people from sleeping there.

One Facebook group believes the city is against the homeless. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza agrees with the city, saying people downtown have felt unsafe and businesses have complained about homeless people sleeping on benches. Those complaints can be traced back to last year.

“Law enforcement is really the one who handles the brunt of the calls because if there is any sort of disturbance that really should be the first line. If someone is being harassed, yelled at, not feeling safe for some reason,” said Wiza.

When a rally to protest the benches was held on Sunday, Mayor Wiza was confused because he was working with Tiffani Mallory, administrator of the Facebook group ‘Helping Hands,’ to find solutions for the homeless.

“There are many groups and we work with all of them. We worked with Tiffani to start her warming center and we increased the volume on that last year because of the rising number of those people who need help,” said Wiza.

However, he doesn’t believe a bench is a solution and said nobody should be sleeping outside when winter comes. He said he never knew about these concerns and if he had, he would have gotten ahead of it all.

“I don’t know what was said, but I could have been there to answer some of the questions like I’m doing now and that’s probably what I would have done and been there as a resource,” Wiza said. “If people have questions about it I would have explained to them that there are people in our community who don’t feel safe.”

There are plans in the works across central Wisconsin do more for the homeless.

“Actually two housing groups that we are working with trying to find solutions to this. Something similar that you would probably see in Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau, and Marshfield with Mary’s Place or The Neighbor’s Place,” said Wiza.

Mayor Wiza stressed that he is not against the homeless and the bench bars are there to make everyone feel safer, but Mallory said the bars are there only to prevent the homeless from sleeping on the benches.

