News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officers take in pig spotted on Bacon Creek Road

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their...
Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have an odd inmate in custody and are looking for its owner.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department spotted a wayward pig roaming the streets in their community Saturday.

But it wasn’t just any street. They found the pig strolling down Bacon Creek Road.

Yes, you read that right.

The department made a post about the pig on Facebook searching for its owner.

“Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” the post jokes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
Missing man from Wautoma found dead in Waushara Co. lake
Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Latest News

A clip posted by Monique Meza shows her 21-year-old son Jiovanni dressing up as his mom to see...
Son goes viral for dressing up as mom to see if he can pass as her, use her ID
Edgewood police chief dies
Police chief dies on duty
FILE - Iran's domestically built drones and weapons are displayed in an exhibition in a...
US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
UAW gives Friday deadline for progress in talks and dismisses Trump plans to speak with auto workers
FILE - Twitter, now X Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French...
Musk says Twitter, now X, plans to charge fee to all users