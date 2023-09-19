News and First Alert Weather App
NTC unveils new veterinarian tech lab

A study shows there could be a shortage of 15,000 vets nationwide by 2030
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new veterinary clinic opened at North Central Technical College on Tuesday to allow students to go into the community and work locally with other animals at vet clinics.

The new vet clinic gives students hands-on experience with animals while also letting them work with the Humane Society on other things as simple as nail trim and ear cleaning, while others are more complex like spays and neuters.

“So our students have the ability here with our learning lab to work in a space that’s modeled to function a lot like a veterinarian clinic would,” said Sarah Steger, vet technician and training program director at NTC.

“We’re able to generate students that will be certified veterinary technicians who will be able to help care for those animals,” added Greg Cisewski, dean of Agricultural School of Sciences, Utilities, and Transportation at NTC.

The shortage of veterinarians in this industry is apparent, especially in central Wisconsin. So, this is a step in the right direction.

“We definitely responded by being able to provide this program here. There are only five in the state that are, schools that are offering this,” Cisewski said.

Students in our area now won’t have to drive as far as Appleton or Madison anymore for hands-on emergency procedures. It is all right in the heart of central Wisconsin.

“It’s a very good opportunity to be able to see all the different types of animals and, you get to hear their stories, and, if they’re a stray or if they were surrendered,” said Amanda Tufte, a student at NTC.

The dean says it is important for their students in the vet industry to get hands-on experience in their hometown. With this new addition, they will get to do just that.

