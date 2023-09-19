News and First Alert Weather App
North Lakeland Elementary one of eight Wisconsin schools to earn national blue ribbons

(U.S. Department of Education)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including eight schools in Wisconsin. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

The Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

  • Manitowish Waters – North Lakeland Elementary School - Nominated for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.
  • Appleton – Houdini Elementary School - Nominated for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.
  • Brookfield – Brookfield East High School - Nominated for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.
  • Darlington – Darlington Elementary/Middle School - Nominated for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.
  • Fond Du Lac – Evans Elementary School - Nominated for Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.
  • Janesville – Monroe Elementary School - Nominated for Exemplary High Performing Schools.
  • New Richmond – New Richmond Paperjack Elementary School - Nominated for Exemplary High Performing Schools.
  • Saint Francis – Willow Glen Primary School - Nominated for Exemplary High Performing Schools.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for, and attaining, exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background.

While awardee schools represent the diverse fabric of American schools, they also share some core elements. National Blue Ribbon School leaders articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards. They demonstrate effective and innovative teaching and learning, and the schools value and support teachers and staff through meaningful professional learning. Data from many sources are used to drive instruction and every student strives for success. Families, communities, and educators work together toward common goals.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective and innovative school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates:

  • Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

