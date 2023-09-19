News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Musk says Twitter, now X, will charge fee to all users

(Michel Euler | AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - X, formerly Twitter, is moving from a free service to charging all users, owner Elon Musk said.

Musk discussed the change during a livestream talk with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He said the main reason they were moving to a “small monthly payment” model was to discourage bots.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” Musk said, per Axios.

He did not provide specifics on the cost to users but said it would be less than the current X Premium service. Previously called Twitter Blue, the price for that service starts at $8 per month or $84 per year.

Netanyahu and Musk spoke about artificial intelligence and its regulation during the discussion. The Israeli leader also called on Musk to limit antisemitism and other hate speech on his social network.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
Missing man from Wautoma found dead in Waushara Co. lake
Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Latest News

UAW gives Friday deadline for progress in talks and dismisses Trump plans to speak with auto workers
House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28
The Workforce Development program is like applying for a job where kids have to fill out an...
Boys and Girls Club after schools programs preparing children for the future
A regular membership is $20, and scholarship membership is $5. Family membership is $45 per...
Boys and Girls Club of Wausau can keep your kids busy after school