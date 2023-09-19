News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Mild & breezy Tuesday, late summer warmth arrives Wednesday

Spotty rain chances into Friday along with above normal highs.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Above normal temperatures arrive mid-week, where the afternoons ahead could end up feeling like late summer. Rain chances remain minimal and spotty for the rest of the work week. A weather maker over the weekend will bring in cooler weather.

Sun and clouds for the morning, with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs near 70
Sun and clouds to start the morning Tuesday, with clouds expected to increase during the afternoon and evening hours. The second half of the day could end up being mostly cloudy. Highs during the afternoon will remain mild, low 70s and seasonable. Southeast winds turning breezy, up to 20 mph for the afternoon. Despite seasonable temperatures Tuesday, it may be a good idea to have the wind breaker handy for the day.

Winds will be breezy throughout Tuesday
A warm front approaches Wednesday, which will allow for warmer air to flow in throughout the day. Highs will make a run towards 80-degrees. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Warm air will continue to flow in Thursday, and remain warm through Friday. Highs should remain much of the same, sitting near 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Highs to warm towards 80 by Wednesday through Friday
The warm front tracking in mid-week could spark some spotty rain chances through Friday, but more dry hours expected. Our next weather maker will arrive with a cold front Friday night through Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected for some periods, with temperatures dipping back into the 60s by Sunday.

A cold front to track in some scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening
Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as a frontal system moves in
A hint of some summer-time temperatures return starting mid-week
First Alert Weather: A hint of summer-time temperatures returning this week
