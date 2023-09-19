News and First Alert Weather App
Craft your own scarecrow to be displayed during Blossom of Lights next month

Craft a Scarecrow
Craft a Scarecrow(Monk Gardens)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scarecrows on Parade returns to Blossom of Lights this October in Wausau.

Channel your fall vibes into crafting a scarecrow to showcase at Monk Botanical Gardens during this annual walking light show. Be as creative as you dare with ruffles, flannel, crazy hats, ball gowns, and sports regalia.

Registration ends Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. To view the contest rules, register a scarecrow, or purchase Blossom of Lights tickets, click here.

Blossom of Lights
Blossom of Lights(WSAW)

This year’s contest includes separate entry categories for children, youth, adults, and businesses or organizations and anyone can join in the festivities. Participants will set up their scarecrows before Blossom of Lights and they will remain in the Kitchen Garden throughout October. Each entry will receive three complimentary passes to enjoy Blossom of Lights for one evening and view your creation on display.

In addition, special awards range from Most Wisconsin or Wausonian to Most Whimsical and beyond. There is also a Best in Show for each registration category (child, youth, adult, business/organization).

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

