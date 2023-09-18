UW-Stevens Point ranks high among top universities in the Midwest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point is again ranked among the best public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report Magazine’s 2024 rankings..

The rankings place UWSP as 12th among regional public universities in the 12 states in its Midwest region, up two spots from last year. The university was again recognized for its solid reputation among peer institutions, graduation rate, and student retention.

“We are proud to offer a quality education at an affordable cost at all three of our campuses,” Chancellor Thomas Gibson said. “UW-Stevens Point provides a solid return on investment while giving our students the best faculty, support services, and student experiences.”

The university also went up in its ranking for undergraduate business programs, highlighting the excellence of the Sentry School of Business and Economics. The school has grown since it was accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business in 2016.

“Our partnership with Sentry provides students with a cutting-edge business education that goes beyond the classroom,” Gibson added. “Our business and economics students are offered experiential learning through our internship programs and the Anderson Classroom to Career Center, as well as the opportunity to begin earning an MBA while an undergraduate.”

UW-Stevens Point also improved its rank on the list of ‘Best Colleges for Veterans’ in the Midwest. The university is certified for the GI Bill and participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program.

Approximately 8,250 students attend UW-Stevens Point. The main campus has a 280-acre nature reserve and is located in a city voted among the Best College Towns in the nation as well as one of the safest. UW-Stevens Point also has branch campuses in Marshfield and Wausau.

To learn more, visit www.uwsp.edu. To view the 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, visit www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

