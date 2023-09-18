News and First Alert Weather App
United Way of Marathon County invests millions into the community

$2 million will be invested in 25 agencies starting in 2024
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County is investing millions of dollars towards area non-profits highlighting its motto ‘Uniting to Thrive.’

They are investing $1.6 million for 25 community programs including The Neighbor’s Place beginning in 2024.

For more than 90 years, the United Way has been raising money in different ways to help address the needs of the community.

“In a community this size it can sometimes feel like, ‘What can I do to make a difference?” Executive Director of the United Way of Marathon County Jeff Sargent said. “Support our work which helps everybody in our community.”

They are helping to relieve the financial strain of people in four different categories including childcare, employment, behavioral health, and basic needs.

“Everybody at some time needs help.” “This is an opportunity for everybody to do that, help each other out and that’s really what our mission is uniting all of us to make a difference in our community,” Sargent added.

“With United Way funding are focus will be hiring another person on our team with a social work background who will work one-on-one with families,” Community Engagement Manager at The Neighbor’s Place Elizabeth Robinson said.

They help feed over 400 households each week through their food pantry and provide diapers to 200 children each month at the Babies Place.

“We are looking towards more than a food program. So not just focusing on providing food assistance, but looking at the complete picture and connecting them to other resources in the community,” Robinson said. “Over time with the helping hand of these different community agencies and collaboration, they are able to get out of poverty.”

“It’s really a great opportunity for everybody to help each other out,” Sargent said.

The selection process for organizations receiving money includes a community investment team from United Way of Marathon that reviews applications and makes funding decisions.

