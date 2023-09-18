News and First Alert Weather App
State Patrol to continue aerial enforcement in five counties this week

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(WEAU)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

As long as weather conditions remain favorable, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol the following areas starting Sept. 19-24:

Tuesday, Sept. 19

  • I-43 – Manitowoc County

Wednesday, Sept. 20

  • I-41 – Fond du Lac County

Friday, Sept. 22

  • US 51 – Oneida County

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • I-43 – Walworth County

Sunday, Sept. 24

  • WIS 57 – Door County

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

