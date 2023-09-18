Republicans unveil $700M bill for Brewers stadium to keep team until 2050

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican lawmakers unveiled a nearly $700 million proposal to extend the Milwaukee Brewers lease until 2050 with the bulk of the funding coming from the state and locals including a $100 million contribution from the team.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the state’s contribution would be covered by income taxes collected from the Brewers and visiting teams, which would generate an estimated total of $643.6 million over the length of the lease. Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee to chip in more than $200 million to pay for upgrades at the stadium.

“We have a contractual obligation to maintain the facility,” said Rep. Robert Brooks (R-Saukville). “We currently do not have enough funds to maintain our contractual obligation and could be in default as soon as next year. Our proposal today extends the brewers and keeps them here through 2050.”

“I remain committed to the Governor’s goal of ensuring the Brewers remain here in our state, however, the Republican plan put forward today falls short,” Sen. Agard (D-Madison) said. “While I am happy to sit down in a bipartisan manner to work out the details, any plan cannot place too great of a burden on the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers proposed giving the stadium district $290 million in state funding by tapping the state’s surplus.

The Brewers have been at the ballpark since 2001, but the team’s lease at American Family Field expires in 2030, so lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been in talks about how to keep the team here.

