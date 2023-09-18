News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley – were confirmed by family members..(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A pregnant woman and two of her children died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a camper in Kansas this weekend, officials confirmed.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Inman Motocross track after receiving a report of three deceased people in a camper.

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley. They are survived by husband and father Jason Richey and a 3-year-old son and brother.

According to a GoFundMe page, Felecia Richey was pregnant at the time of her death.

The page is raining money to cover the costs of three funerals.

“Today we received news that our dear family friend Jason Richey lost his wife and 2 children suddenly to carbon monoxide poisoning this morning. Jason and Felicia were also expecting a new little one,” the page reads. “We are asking for your prayers, support, and love as he and his 3-year-old son navigate through this devastating time.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y,...
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead

Latest News

From left, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of...
5 prisoners freed in US swap with Iran arrive in Qatar
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress
United Auto Workers members march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is...
The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near