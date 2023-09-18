News and First Alert Weather App
Officials looking into cause of inadvertent tornado siren activation in Merrill

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Police Department says they are looking into what caused at least one of the city’s tornado sirens to go off Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, the police department explains one of the sirens was activated for a few seconds overnight. They say the sirens are not on timers and have to be activated manually by a signal or button. They have never experienced an inadvertent activation.

The post went on to say they will be monitoring the bank of sirens this week during the normal Wednesday testing at noon.

That was not a drill! We are aware that last night at least one of our tornado sirens activated for a few seconds....

Posted by Merrill Police Department on Monday, September 18, 2023

