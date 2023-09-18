News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New Port Edwards mural unveiled during ribbon-cutting ceremony

Port Edwards Mural
Port Edwards Mural(Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Program)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Program class of 2022-23 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early September to celebrate the completion of the mural commissioned by the group.

The mural is dedicated to emergency and protective services and was installed at the Port Edwards municipal building located at 211 Market Ave. as a vibrant addition to the downtown area.

Local emergency and protective services personnel were invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at which Community Leadership group member Nathan Plym shared an honorary dedication.

“We’d like to say thank you to the local police, fire, and EMS departments for not only dedication to your careers but for keeping our communities safe and protected. Your service and sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we hope this mural can serve as a testament to that for years to come,” Plym said before the ribbon cutting.

While the mural is already up in downtown Port Edwards, the group is still working to raise the remaining funds necessary to complete the $12,000 project. With support from the Port Edwards Village Board, the project started with a $6,000 matching grant from the village’s TID Economic Development program. Another $3,300 has been raised thanks to donations from Solarus, the Robert and Carol Brey Family Advised Fund through the Incourage Community Foundation, the Kumm Family Advised Fund through the Incourage Community Foundation, Wysocki Family of Companies, ERCO Worldwide, and anonymous community donations.

The entire group would like to thank those who have supported the mural thus far and extend their gratitude to those pledging to donate in the future.

For questions about the project and related donations, contact group member Nathan Plym via email at nathanplym18@gmail.com or by calling 715-701-3316.

Support for the Port Edwards Emergency & Protective Services Mural can be pledged with a monetary donation. Make checks payable to Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, with “community leadership” in the memo; mail to Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, 1120 Lincoln St., Wisconsin Rapids, 54494.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y,...
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments
Authorities in Illinois are trying to find 35-year-old former NFL safety Sergio Brown after his...
Police searching for former NFL player after his mother was found dead

Latest News

Republicans unveil $700M bill for Brewers stadium to keep team until 2050
Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
UW-Stevens Point Gateway
UW-Stevens Point ranks high among top universities in the Midwest
Tornado siren
Officials looking into cause of inadvertent tornado siren activation in Merrill