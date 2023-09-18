New Port Edwards mural unveiled during ribbon-cutting ceremony

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Program class of 2022-23 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in early September to celebrate the completion of the mural commissioned by the group.

The mural is dedicated to emergency and protective services and was installed at the Port Edwards municipal building located at 211 Market Ave. as a vibrant addition to the downtown area.

Local emergency and protective services personnel were invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at which Community Leadership group member Nathan Plym shared an honorary dedication.

“We’d like to say thank you to the local police, fire, and EMS departments for not only dedication to your careers but for keeping our communities safe and protected. Your service and sacrifices do not go unnoticed, and we hope this mural can serve as a testament to that for years to come,” Plym said before the ribbon cutting.

While the mural is already up in downtown Port Edwards, the group is still working to raise the remaining funds necessary to complete the $12,000 project. With support from the Port Edwards Village Board, the project started with a $6,000 matching grant from the village’s TID Economic Development program. Another $3,300 has been raised thanks to donations from Solarus, the Robert and Carol Brey Family Advised Fund through the Incourage Community Foundation, the Kumm Family Advised Fund through the Incourage Community Foundation, Wysocki Family of Companies, ERCO Worldwide, and anonymous community donations.

The entire group would like to thank those who have supported the mural thus far and extend their gratitude to those pledging to donate in the future.

For questions about the project and related donations, contact group member Nathan Plym via email at nathanplym18@gmail.com or by calling 715-701-3316.

Support for the Port Edwards Emergency & Protective Services Mural can be pledged with a monetary donation. Make checks payable to Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, with “community leadership” in the memo; mail to Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, 1120 Lincoln St., Wisconsin Rapids, 54494.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.