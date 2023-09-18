Missing man from Wautoma found dead in Waushara Co. lake

TOWN OF DAKOTA, Wis. (WSAW) - A man found in a Waushara County lake on Sunday has been identified as a Wautoma man who had been reported missing since last week.

Patrick Morehead was recovered on Sept. 17 at around 10:12 a.m. by Waushara County Sheriff’s deputies after they received information about a suspicious object in Meilke Lake in the Town of Dakota. Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed it was Morehead.

Morehead was believed to be driving on Cottonville Lane, east of STH 22 sometime before Sept. 11 when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree and was unable to be located until now.

The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted, and the body was recovered. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

