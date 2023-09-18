First Alert Weather: Quiet & pleasant, with a hint of summer-time temperatures returning this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A quiet weather pattern on tap for the work week with little to no chances for rain popping up. A slight taste of summer-time temperatures look to make a return starting Wednesday.

Pleasant and quiet weather to start the work week, but temperatures warm towards 80 later in the week (WSAW)

After a foggy start to Monday morning, continued pleasant and quiet fall-like weather on tap for the day. Plan for plentiful amounts of sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The quiet weather trend continues throughout much of the work week. However, our temperature trend will start to heat up on Wednesday through the first half of the upcoming weekend.

Upper 60s Monday with continued sunshine on Monday (WSAW)

Tuesday will be much of the same, sun and clouds with highs around the low 70s. By Wednesday, highs will try to jump towards 80 degrees, feeling hotter than usual for this time of the year. Continued sunshine is expected. The trend of 80-degree temperatures could end up remaining in our forecast through Saturday before a cool down to the upper 60s or low 70s by Sunday.

The start of the work week is mild with a warming trend and sunshine (WSAW)

Rain chances will be limited during the work week. Can’t rule out a possible stray or drizzle of rain some days during the work week, and a possible light scattered shower Wednesday night. But, likely not talking about a weather maker arriving until the upcoming weekend, for both Saturday and Sunday.

A chance for some scattered rain Wednesday night (WSAW)

The next weather maker may not arrive until Saturday (WSAW)

