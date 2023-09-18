Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
Several reports of a fireball streaking across the sky from late Thursday Night, September 14, 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the American Meteor Society, there were 80 sightings of a fireball in the sky across several states Thursday night, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.
The timing of the reported meteor was between 10:30 p.m. and midnight C.D.T.
Dozens of people reported seeing the meteor shoot through the sky with a tail of light. Locally, there were reports of this meteor being visible in central Wisconsin in the western sky around 11:50 p.m. C.D.T.
As meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and become meteors, also called shooting stars or fireballs.
If the meteoroid were to hit the ground, it would be called a meteorite. So far, there have been no reports of impact on earth.
