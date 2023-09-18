News and First Alert Weather App
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest

Several reports of a fireball streaking across the sky from late Thursday Night, September 14, 2023
By Chad Franzen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.(Chad Franzen)

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the American Meteor Society, there were 80 sightings of a fireball in the sky across several states Thursday night, including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.

The timing of the reported meteor was between 10:30 p.m. and midnight C.D.T.

Dozens of people reported seeing the meteor shoot through the sky with a tail of light. Locally, there were reports of this meteor being visible in central Wisconsin in the western sky around 11:50 p.m. C.D.T.

As meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and become meteors, also called shooting stars or fireballs.

If the meteoroid were to hit the ground, it would be called a meteorite. So far, there have been no reports of impact on earth.

If you have any pictures or videos from Thursday night, please submit them -> https://www.wsaw.com/community/user-content/

