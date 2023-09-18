Bond remains at $500K for Antigo man charged as accomplice in murder case

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old Antigo man has been formally charged with four felony counts including party to a crime for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Kegan Jackson appeared via video in Langlade County Court. He was scheduled to appear for the first time in court on Monday, however, he does not yet have an attorney.

Last week, he appeared via video from Langlade County Jail where a judge set a $500,000 cash bond among other mandatory conditions.

On Sept. 11, Jackson’s co-defendant Dylan Madderom appeared in court where he faces 12 felony counts. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for an incident he and Jackson are charged with being involved in.

Jackson and Madderom have been ordered to not have any contact with each other.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.