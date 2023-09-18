News and First Alert Weather App
BBB warns of new ‘Grandparent Scam’ alert

By Samuel Dehring
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WSAW) - If you have a cell phone, chances are you’ve likely received scam calls or texts before whether it be ones asking you for money or others even trying to take your identity.

The ‘Grandparent Scam’ is a targeted phone call that preys on unsuspecting elders.

The scammer uses a cloned voice that sounds like your family member. They will state that someone in your family is in dire need of help and will ask you for money. That scammer may say they’ve been arrested, they were involved in an accident, or they have a medical emergency.

”Be ready to have a question that only your child or your family member would know. You know, ‘What school did they attend or what is their pet’s name?’ Something of that nature,” said Lisa Schiller, media relations for the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says for people who receive this call, do not listen to anything the scammer says.

They also say to know what your family members are sharing on social media and never send money to someone you do not know.

The BBB has a scam tracker on their website to report scams and see what other scams are being reported.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

