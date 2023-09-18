‘Baseball Behind Barbed Wire’ documentary preview at UWSP-Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - From 1942 to 1945, Japanese Americans were stripped of their constitutional rights and forced into camps, surrounded by armed guards and barbed wire. For many of the people in those camps, an all-American pastime is what kept them sane. That story is being told in a new short film called “Baseball Behind Barbed Wire.”

You have the chance to see a sneak preview of the documentary a week from today presented by A Walk in Their Shoes. Colin Hanson from stooped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning to tell us more about the event.

“It’s a really unique opportunity because we [A walk in Their Shoes] actually featured this story 7 years ago. We had Kerry Yo Nakagawa, who is coming back again and two of the baseball players that played in the camps, and then our footage from 7 years ago is actually featured in this documentary,” Hanson said.

The short film, ‘Baseball Behind Barbed Wire’ will be playing Monday, Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at UWSP Wausau Center for Civic Engagement Theater. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

