Wausau hosts first-ever USHL game at Marathon Park

The Green Bay Gamblers bested the Madison Capitols 4-0 Saturday night
The game between Green Bay and Madison marked the first-ever USHL game in Wausau.
The game between Green Bay and Madison marked the first-ever USHL game in Wausau.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time ever, Wausau hosted a United States Hockey League (USHL) game Saturday night as the Green Bay Gamblers met the Madison Mallards at Marathon Park.

The USHL, widely considered the top junior hockey league in the country, brought the Gamblers and Capitols to Wausau for an exhibition preseason game.

The game had a special meeting for Madison head coach Andy Brandt. Brandt is a Wausau West graduate and grew up playing at Marathon Park. His brother BJ is the current head hockey coach for Wausau West.

In front of a packed crowd, the Gamblers controlled the game, scoring at least a goal in each of the three periods to coast to a win. Mykhailo Danylov got the scoring started for Green Bay in the first. After a long scoreless drought, Rasmus Larsson would put in a goal in the second period to give the Gamblers a two-goal pad.

Danylov would add another in the third period, as would Ben Poitras as Green Bay would coast to a win 4-0.

Earlier in the week, WSAW sports director Noah Manderfeld visited with Andy and BJ Brandt about how much the game in Wausau meant to them and their family. You can listen to the entire conversation on The Hilight Zone Podcast, found here.

