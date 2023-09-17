Stratford, Newman pick up Saturday football wins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A night removed from the Friday night lights, high school football made an appearance Saturday afternoon as Stratford hosted Shiocton and Newman battled Port Edwards.

First, in Stratford, the Tigers won via the shutout for the second straight week, blitzing Shiocton 44-0. Jack Tubbs connected with Gavin Leonhardt for two second-quarter touchdown passes, while sophomore Reese Terry had a pick-six and a fumble recovery in the frame. The third-ranked Tigers improve to 4-1 with the win and will head to Nekoosa next week.

In Wausau, the Newman Catholic Cardinals looked to start a winning streak after a win over Laona/Wabeno last week. They’d get that second straight win, beating Port Edards 40-12. Tyler Ackermann ran wild from his quarterback position for the Cardinals, while the team also capitalized on Blackhawk turnovers. Newman elevates to 2-2 with the win and will travel to Almond-Bancroft next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.