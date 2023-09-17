News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stratford, Newman pick up Saturday football wins

By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A night removed from the Friday night lights, high school football made an appearance Saturday afternoon as Stratford hosted Shiocton and Newman battled Port Edwards.

First, in Stratford, the Tigers won via the shutout for the second straight week, blitzing Shiocton 44-0. Jack Tubbs connected with Gavin Leonhardt for two second-quarter touchdown passes, while sophomore Reese Terry had a pick-six and a fumble recovery in the frame. The third-ranked Tigers improve to 4-1 with the win and will head to Nekoosa next week.

In Wausau, the Newman Catholic Cardinals looked to start a winning streak after a win over Laona/Wabeno last week. They’d get that second straight win, beating Port Edards 40-12. Tyler Ackermann ran wild from his quarterback position for the Cardinals, while the team also capitalized on Blackhawk turnovers. Newman elevates to 2-2 with the win and will travel to Almond-Bancroft next Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
Saint Germain Elementary School placed on lockdown
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 5: Auburndale survives slug fest, Wittenberg-Birnamwood hangs on at Amherst
Some of the events on Saturday include a pancake breakfast, vintage car display, wood carving...
Nueske’s Meats celebrating 90 years of business on Saturday in Wittenberg

Latest News

Stratford, Newman pick up Saturday football wins
Stratford, Newman pick up Saturday football wins
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles against Georgia Southern defensive lineman...
Mordecai and Allen each run for 2 TDs, Wisconsin beats Georgia Southern 35-14
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 5: Auburndale survives slug fest, Wittenberg-Birnamwood hangs on at Amherst
The Hilight Zone Week 5 Game of the Week
Undefeated Pittsville looks to offer true challenge to Auburndale