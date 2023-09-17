News and First Alert Weather App
Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center hosts first ever Family Day

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center called on everyone to bring out the families for a day full of fun activities and an opportunity to learn more about their organization on Saturday.

“We have the vendors, we have food, and we also have the information about stable hands,” said Diane Abitz, Executive Director, of Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center. “But we have horses here, we’ve got just different animals and it’s just a fun day for people to really get to know us and where we are.”

Now 30 years into the business, Stable Hands specializes in equine therapy, which can bring a variety of benefits.

“You’re getting that therapeutic benefit not only the relaxation but also help with balance and coordination,” Abitz said. “But it helps your confidence, and it’s not only that, it’s fun, too.”

You may not first think of horses as a source of therapy, but at Stable Hands, they’re out to lend a helping hoof.

“They are very aware of their surroundings and very reactive in terms of if a person is feeling anxious, they’re aware of it,” Abitz said. “They can make you aware and help you to calm down. When you’re grooming a horse, and you can see them relax, you relax, too and you feel good about it.”

After three decades, Abitz is proud of the work Stable Hands has provided to the community. She is looking forward to what the next three decades may have in store.

“We are a really important part of this community,” Abitz said. “And we can make a big difference in people’s lives. All the way from child to adult.”

To learn more and support Stable Hands, including volunteer opportunities, click here.

