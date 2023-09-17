HALFTIME: Packers ahead of Falcons 10-9

ATLANTA, GA (WSAW) - The Packers and Falcons are amid a low-scoring affair, with Green Bay having the 10-9 edge at halftime.

The game’s first trip to the endzone came from a nine-yard touchdown reception from Jayden Reed, the first of his career. Jordan Love remains efficient, concluding the half by completing 7/12 passes, 69 yards, and a touchdown. With Aaron Jones inactive, A.J. Dillion has taken his eight carries for just 31 yards.

On the other side, Desmond Ridder’s completed 12/18 passes for 105 yards, a touchdown and an interception to Rasul Douglas. However, the Packers have had trouble containing rookie rusher Bijan Robinson averaging eight yards per carry off nine rushes for 72 yards.

Anders Carlson made his second career field goal from 33 yards out.

