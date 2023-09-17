FINAL: Falcons come back to defeat Packers 25-24 off game-winning field goal

ATLANTA, GA (WSAW) - After leading 10-9 at halftime, the Packers couldn’t hang on to overtake the Falcons, losing 25-24.

Down 24-22, the Falcons marched downfield in the final minutes of the game, ending with kicker Younghoe Koo drilling a 25-yard field goal with 57 seconds to go. Jordan Love and the offense couldn’t find the field position in the time remaining to set up an Anders Carlson kick.

Love finished his second game as a full-time starter completing just six yards per completion. Overall, the Utah State product completed 14/25 passes, 151 yards, and three touchdowns. Each touchdown went to rookies, with Jayden Reed reeling in his first two scores and Dontayvion Wicks receiving his first career score, as well.

The Falcons comeback was fueled by their potent rushing attack. Bijan Robinson, the 7th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, took 19 carries for 124 yards. Quarterback Desmond Ridder had nine carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. Under center, Ridder completed 19/32 passes for 237 yards, a touchdown, and an interception by Rasul Douglas.

The Packers split their record at 1-1, while the Falcons move to 2-0. Jordan Love will make his first career start at Lambeau Field at the Packers home opener next Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints.

