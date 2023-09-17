News and First Alert Weather App
5th annual ‘Beer and Bacon Fest’ returns to Fern Island Park

By Samuel Dehring
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual ‘Beer and Bacon Fest’ is returning for its 5th year. People sampled beer from local and statewide breweries -- all while enjoying various flavors of bacon.

One of the event organizers said it is the only festival in Wausau where people simply buy a ticket and then sample everything for free.

The beer vendors come from all over -- from Mosinee Brewing Company all the way to Surly Brewing in Minneapolis.

“I didn’t like craft beer when I was younger and one day I had one and I just kept sampling,” James Allen, who visited from Rib Lake, said. “So this is perfect for me. I get to try a bunch, I’ve got my father-in-law to drive me home so it works out.”

The fest of 2023 tallied about 550 people -- the largest number they have had for the event since 2019.

