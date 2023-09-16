First Alert Weather: Pleasant and dry weather on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A few showers are possible this evening, mainly south of Wisconsin Rapids. Otherwise, most of the area will remain dry and pleasant. A great day for outside plans on Sunday. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 60°s close to 70 degrees.

Sunday Planner (WSAW)

Hour-By-Hour Temperatures (WSAW)

The big story in the extended forecast will be the return of some summer-like temps. The average high temperatures is now below 70 degrees in Wausau. Temps could climb close to 80 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Our next chance of rain may not return until next weekend.

