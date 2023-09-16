News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Foggy start to Monday as a warming trend begins

The next weather maker arrives early next week with a warming trend.
Sunday Planner
By Chad Franzen
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather concerns will be minimal for the new work week, as temperatures begin to “heat up” throughout the middle and end part of the new work week.

Areas of morning fog will continue over the next few mornings as temperatures begin their upward trend for the warm up this week. While the average high temperatures remain close to 70° this week, expect a significant warming trend to arrive Wednesday and throughout the end of the week.

Summer-like temperatures could make a return heading into the middle of the work week
Rain chances increase heading into middle of the work week
