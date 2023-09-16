First Alert Weather: Foggy start to Monday as a warming trend begins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Weather concerns will be minimal for the new work week, as temperatures begin to “heat up” throughout the middle and end part of the new work week.

Areas of morning fog will continue over the next few mornings as temperatures begin their upward trend for the warm up this week. While the average high temperatures remain close to 70° this week, expect a significant warming trend to arrive Wednesday and throughout the end of the week.

Summer-like temperatures could make a return heading into the middle of the work week (WSAW)

Rain chances increase heading into middle of the work week (WSAW)

