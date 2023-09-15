Wisconsin Senate passes bill to extend postpartum coverage for new mothers

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Ensuring the health and well-being of new moms and babies has taken a step forward with the passage of Senate Bill 110, which would extend health care coverage from 60 days to 12 months for post-partum mothers.

The bill passed the Senate with a 32-1 vote and now heads to the Assembly for further action.

“We all want babies to have the best possible start in life,” said Nicole Hudzinski, government relations director for the American Heart Association. “We are extremely appreciative of the Senate, especially Senators Ballweg and Felzkowski, the bill authors, for taking this important action to ensure access to care during pregnancy and for the first year after giving birth, which is essential for providing a healthy and successful start.”

Extending health care coverage from 60 days to 12 months following birth is important to addressing health issues that are discovered during pregnancy or resulting from pregnancy and will allow:

Lower-income pregnant women to obtain comprehensive care coverage so they can get all of the health care services they need to be healthy during and following pregnancy.

Lower risk of health problems for the baby during infancy and long-term benefits throughout growth and development.

A higher rate of women more likely to seek well-child visits for their children.

Fewer children at risk for out-of-home placement.

Assistance with early identification and treatment of postpartum depression, quitting smoking, preventing violence, and treating substance use disorders.

Despite steep declines in global maternal mortality rates over the past two decades, maternal mortality rates have more than doubled since data collection began in the U.S. in 1987. More than one in three maternal deaths occur following birth, with cause-specific mortality from heart disease and stroke being highest in the six weeks to one year after giving birth.

“Senate Bill 110 is an important step towards preventing the devastating stories we’re fighting to prevent,” said Annmae Minichiello, a heart disease survivor and volunteer with the American Heart Association. “Cardiac risk can occur up to six months after pregnancy, and recovering from the physical and emotional trauma requires so much more time. Having continuous access to healthcare for twelve months following the birth of a child can save the lives of the women we hold near and dear to our hearts.”

