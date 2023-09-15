News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin medical research team asking for more participants in Marshfield

A woman getting her blood drawn.(Hailey Clevenger WSAW)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A national research program at Marshfield Clinic is looking for participants for data that could lead to medical breakthroughs.

Genetics are key part to the ‘All of Us Wisconsin’ research team that is made up of the Marshfield Clinic research institute members and others with the National Institute of Health. Some people grow up never knowing where they come from, their family history and what illness or diseases they should watch out for.

“Rural communities in central Wisconsin are not often represented in biomedical research, so this is an opportunity where we can recruit people into this innovative research to advance precision medicine, understand human disease and hopefully find the cures of the future,” said Marshfield Clinic research scientist Scott Hebbring.

So far, half a million participated in the ‘All of Us’ research. They’re hoping to add more from our area. Hebbring says it’s these rural communities that are the key to understand health in our country.

“Let’s build a biobank, a repository that captures the whole spectrum of the United States,” said Hebbring.

The ‘All of Us Wisconsin’ research team has had success before.

“The first work in Farmer’s Lung disease was done here at Marshfield Clinic, so we have a long history of doing research and trying to advance our understanding of medicine for not only the world but our patients right here,” said Hebbring.

They say this isn’t just about helping them do research, it’s about figuring out what medical needs help certain individuals in our communities.

“Treat participants more as partners in research and in doing so, we want to give back to participants, so they can learn something about themselves that may impact their life, may impact their care,” said Hebbring.

You can still sign up to be a participant. The ‘All of Us Wisconsin’ research team will be at the Marshfield Clinic again on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

