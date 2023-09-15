Wausau School District mascot debate continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The District launched its first community survey back in August. and people responded in a major way.

“We are thrilled that we are getting between 2,500 and 3,000 responses on every survey,” said Dr. Keith Hilts, Superintendent, Wausau School District.

A focus group will now narrow down the list and send it to the school board. some of the top mascot ideas include Raptors, Gladiators, and Wildcats.

The district feels the mascot is a symbol students can identify with and it‘s important to get feedback from both parents and students. “We are glad to have community input this is really, this conversation is being fed by the community and the staff and we are anxious about the next steps with focus groups to get some more feedback from kids as well,” said Dr. Hilts.

The plan is to bring the focus groups together next month. then the district will take the results from the survey and feedback from focus groups to the school board for discussion and consideration in November.

“We just committed to doing this right and we want to make sure that we have every person who wants to give feedback on a potential mascot that they have the opportunity to do so,” said Diana White, communications and marketing coordinator, Wausau School District.

“We aren’t rushing the process, we want to make sure we get all of the feedback and everybody gets a chance to see all of the options before the board will make a decision,” said Dr. Hilts.

Dr. Hilts says they hope to have a board decision by December.

And even though it’s not on the list, the district says “Warjacks” will also go before the focus groups as a potential mascot for the newly merged schools.

