News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stolen painkillers switched with saline at veterinary clinic cause surgery ‘complications,’ staff says

A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian...
A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian clinic.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Law enforcement officials in Arizona announced the arrest of a man following an investigation into drug theft and animal cruelty at a veterinary clinic.

Staff told Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigators “multiple surgeries experienced complications” because painkillers used for procedures had been switched with saline.

The sheriff’s department says it received information from the DEA about possible crimes at a Pima County veterinarian’s office.

Investigators say they learned that medical grade fentanyl and hydromorphone, brand name Dilaudid, had been removed from a locked drug cabinet.

The drugs also are used for pain maintenance for animals.

Deputies say the suspect, 40-year-old Andrew Shalek, was a veterinarian technician and had been seen on camera taking the medicines from vials and replacing it with saline.

Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence where evidence was recovered.

The DEA assisted in the warrant service.

He was booked Monday on several drug related offenses. According to the clinic, Shalek was a recent hire.

He admitted to injecting himself with the drugs, according to the initial complaint. The document states he admitted having a drug addiction and “could not help himself.”

The complaint states the drugs were taken between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5. No other information was shared about what complications happened with from surgeries.

Animal cruelty detectives are reviewing the case with the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
Deception from overseas countries coming to central Wisconsin’s front door
Wausau School District narrows down list to 14 for new school mascot names
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortion services on Sept. 18

Latest News

45,000 of the e-bikes are being recalled over an issue with the mechanical brakes.
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9,...
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds
Staff at a Portland-area emergency vet clinic say they’ve seen a rise in pets needing emergency...
Pet owners say their dogs nearly died after ingesting fentanyl while out on a walk
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial