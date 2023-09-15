News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point man sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeated child sexual assault

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 63-year-old Stevens Point man was convicted and sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree repeated sexual assault of a child.

Michael Jakubiak appeared in Portage County Court on Friday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. The sentence was run consecutively to a 12-year prison sentence which Jakubiak is currently serving for convictions for two counts of arson and two counts of burglary.

District Attorney Cass Cousins said, “This defendant’s crimes are unspeakable and defy my comprehension and understanding. My heart absolutely breaks to know that a small child in our community was victimized in this way, and I take some reassurance in the fact that this particular defendant will never again have the opportunity to victimize another person.”

An investigation by the Stevens Point Police Department proved the defendant repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under 10 years of age. The investigation was also assisted by Portage County Health and Human Services and the Wausau Child Advocacy Center.

