Saint Germain Elementary School placed on lockdown

By Sean White
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAINT GERMAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 63-year-old man was arrested following a custodial interference incident as a result of causing the disturbance.

At 11:27 a.m. on Friday, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the School Recourse Officer at Northland Pines High School for an incident involving custodial interference.

Wisconsin Statute 948.31 defines interference with custody, either by a parent or a third party, as, “Whoever causes a child to leave, takes away or withholds a child for more than 12 hours from the child’s parent(s) is guilty of a Class I felony.”

The incident occurred in the main office of the Saint Germain Elementary School in the Town of Saint Germain. The School Resource Officer alerted Saint Germain Elementary School to go into lockdown.

Upon completion of the investigation, it was determined that there was no direct threat to the school, students, or staff. Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies, along with a WI DNR Warden responded to the incident.

