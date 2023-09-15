News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nueske’s Meats celebrating 90 years of business on Saturday in Wittenberg

Some of the events on Saturday include a pancake breakfast, vintage car display, wood carving...
Some of the events on Saturday include a pancake breakfast, vintage car display, wood carving demonstrations, Fireworks, among many others.(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - A meat staple in the town of Wittenberg is celebrating 90 years of business on Saturday, but it wasn’t always the big business it is now.

Nueske’s was started by R.C. Nueske in 1933 during the great depression. Tanya Nueske is now the CEO. She says the family had been well known for smoking meat. They even brought family recipes over from Europe. When his grandfather passed away, R.C. moved off the family farm to take care of his widowed mother and unmarried sister. That is when he turned it into a business venture, buying his first refrigerated box and truck to deliver meat to people vacationing in the Northwoods.

“Culture of caring is very important to us, what we do every day and how we do it. It really, it’s so intricate, just like in a family. And that is I think why we have to be the way we are we’re very close knit,” said Nueske.

Tanya says the family name pronunciation has been a discussion for many years. The business name did change to the way it is pronounced now after the 1990s. She says it’s OK to say it either way, as long as you love the business. The celebration starts Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with a farm fresh pancake breakfast right here at the store.

Nueske’s has been hard at work preparing for the event. They are working to make this a celebration about the community that has walked through these doors for those 90 years supporting them. Event coordinator Nicole Hartjes has been hard at work with Nueske’s since January planning the event. She says working with Nueske’s has been like a big family and that’s what she says is their mission, to treat everyone like family and to give back to the community. She believes that is why they have been successful for 90 years. That extended family includes 65 vendors, and over 135 volunteers and staff who have been busy setting up.

“The village of Wittenberg is a very tight knit community. One of the goals we had going into this event is to contract with as many local vendors as possible. They have all been more than willing to help out in any way, which has been really wonderful,” said Hartjes.

Some of the events on Saturday include a pancake breakfast, vintage car display, wood carving demonstrations, Fireworks, among many others. She says there will be 3500 chances to win a prize. Feeding America will also be accepting perishable food items and cash donations that will stay in the Wittenberg community. The fun all starts with that pancake breakfast tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. Nicole says the pinnacle of the event is a ping pong helicopter ball drop at 1:30 p.m.

The event is happening at the company store located at 1390 E. Grand Ave. Wittenberg, WI 54499.

For more info on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
Deception from overseas countries coming to central Wisconsin’s front door
Wausau School District narrows down list to 14 for new school mascot names
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortion services on Sept. 18
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

Clay Corner Studio LLC in Wausau is hosting theme nights and other events to reach the...
Clay Corner Studio hosting theme nights to inspire art and reach the community
The event happens once every month at the Marathon County Public Library Wausau Branch in the...
Marathon Co. Public Library holding monthly Social Hour for Adults
Veterans Affairs staff and supports are traveling the state ahead of Sept. 14, the 100th...
100 minutes celebrating 100 years of Veterans Affairs providing women’s health care
Local school district employees can stop by Tommy's Express in Wausau, Weston, or Stevens Point...
Tommy’s Express giving free car washes to teachers Wednesday and Thursday