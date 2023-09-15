News and First Alert Weather App
NTC staff join to provide community work during Fall Inservice Day

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 400 staff members at NTC joined together for the third annual Day of Service as part of the ‘Fall Inservice Day’ on Friday.

Some of this year’s activities included work at the monk gardens, volunteering at the humane society, and prepping meals for the neighbor’s place and other partners. In all, 192 meals were made to be frozen and served to those in need.

The day was hard work but went smoothly from weeks of planning, all for bettering the community.

VP for Learning at NTC Darren Ackley said, “We know there’s a lot of need. There’s so many great partners out there, so many people that are trying to help people in need and this is just a little part NTC can do to help those people.”

“Many hands make light work so we had a great team today and we really got all the work done really quickly which made it very, very fun,” Culinary Arts Instructor at NTC Jon Reinke said.

Past organizations that received help include Peyton’s Promise, The Women’s Community, The Salvation Army, and more.

