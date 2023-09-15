Northwoods Fall Ride returns for full weekend of fun in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Are you looking for a full-throttle weekend? The Northwoods Fall Ride is back for the 42nd year.

The yearly event started in 1982 and by 1995, 13,000 people were showing up. By 2006, almost 45,000 people came, and it hasn’t stopped growing.

Tomahawk is cruising into the weekend as tens of thousands of motorcyclists hit the streets. Bikes of all different makes, models, and number of wheels line the streets. However, for some riders like John Mead of Antigo, it’s not the bikes themselves that keep them coming back.

“Riding with friends meet up with friends that’s, that’s what that’s what it’s all about,” Mead said.

It’s a dreary, rainy day but what the event has to offer far outweighs the bad weather.

“Lot of nice bikes a lot of good a lot of good music, all the shops. It’s really interesting,” Mark Dickinsen from Eau Claire said.

Riding in the rain does come with challenges.

“Harder to see, less traction, a little bit everything when it comes to that especially when the leaves are on the ground and they’re wet you know it’s pretty slippery,” said Mead.

Safety measures like traffic guides, patrolling emergency staff, and street blocks are all up to protect the riders though.

“It makes you feel good they’re all watching you and watching out for you. I’m watching Oh for you. Usually it’s pretty safe I feel,” Mead added.

The event isn’t just good for riders. Some local businesses see a boost because most of the riders stay for multiple days. They shop, eat, and of course fuel up while in the city. Biker or not, there’s something for everyone to do or see at the event. There’s concert, raffles and more. You may even get a free sweet treat.

“It’s definitely a good thing for like small business revenue and stuff like that, you know, it gives the ability for the communities to show up,” Dickinsen said. “Last year we got a bunch of candy and on the right you know we’re throwing it out and you get to see all the kids get happy and stuff and they’re running out on the road and everybody’s honking and waving people are videotaping. It’s awesome.”

If you didn’t get to go today, don’t worry, there’s still lots of events on Saturday and Sunday.

