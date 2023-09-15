News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Medical staff seeing upward trends of motorcycle crashes during ‘Fall Ride’ weekend

The ride in 2019 saw 30 trauma patients, 11 with severe injuries
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual ‘Fall Ride’ is rolling through Tomahawk this weekend. Not only does that mean lots of motorcycles, but unfortunately, also crashes and ones that often lead to injuries.

In preparation, medical staff are issuing safety precautions. In September 2019, the Fall Ride saw around 30 trauma patients in the three days of the ride. Out of those 30, 11 were severe.

More severe trauma patients were seen that weekend alone than what the area hospitals saw that entire month of September. As the numbers continue to cause levels of concern, hospitals are coming prepared for the big weekend.

“All of our ED staff are trauma trained. Our nurses go through a two-day course for a trauma certification. We do lots of education, lots of training to prep for this kind of stuff, and we’re staffed and ready for the weekend,” said Aspirus Emergency Department Manager Stephanie Dulak, RN.

Injuries range from minor scrapes and bruises to severe head injuries. Medical experts are encouraging riders to wear their helmets and avoid riding at night.

As for other drivers, be aware of motorcycles on the road to make sure everyone gets home safe this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake
Deception from overseas countries coming to central Wisconsin’s front door
Wausau School District narrows down list to 14 for new school mascot names
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume abortion services on Sept. 18

Latest News

Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 5 Preview: Something’s got to give in Pittsville vs. Auburndale
Pointoberfest in Stevens Point, Maple Fall Fest in Marshfield and Beer and Bacon Fest in Wausau...
Weekend packed with seasonal events around central Wisconsin
The permit reinstatement will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, in designated DNR...
DNR issues special fire order due to ongoing drought conditions
The ride in 2019 saw 30 trauma patients, 11 with severe injuries
Medical staff prepared in case of injuries as bikers flock to Tomahawk for fall ride
Temperatures spike by middle of the next work week
First Alert Weather: Rain showers ending Friday night