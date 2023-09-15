News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield, Marathon volleyball snag wins, Pacelli football gets back on track

By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a full night of high school sports across the area, Marshfield and Marathon volleyball continued their winning ways against D.C. Everest and Loyal respectively, while Pacelli picked up a big home win over Rosholt Thursday night.

First, on the volleyball floor, the Marshfield Tigers kept their perfect Valley record intact by sweeping D.C. Everest in Weston. Abby Ongna led the offensive attack for the Tigers en route to their eighth straight win. They improved to 19-1 overall and remain an honorable mention for the rankings in D1.

In Marathon, it was a little more of a back-and-forth match. As an honorable mention in the rankings as well, Marathon was able to sneak by Loyal 3-2 to get back on track after a loss earlier this week to Newman. Ava Krueger had another strong night for the Red Raiders as they improve to 11-4 overall.

On the football field, Pacelli and Rosholt both looking for a win after losses the previous week. Rosholt was seeking their first points of the season. They didn’t have to wait long to get them as Jaxon Peterson took back the opening kickoff to get Rosholt on the board. The rest of the way, Pacelli controlled the tempo. Andrew Van Order took over running and throwing the ball from his quarterback spot to lead the Cardinals to a 36-12 win. Pacelli improves to 2-3 while Rosholt falls to 0-5.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person found dead in bathroom at Aspirus Wisconsin Rapids over the weekend
Deception from overseas countries coming to central Wisconsin’s front door
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
You Know You’re From...Kempster: Airbnb WWII-era plane
Elier Bravo de Leon
Stevens Point man sentenced to 30 years in prison in stabbing of mother and child
Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
Tim Strehlow is in his seventh year as the varsity head coach of D.C. Everest
D.C. Everest High football coach named Packers Coach of the Week
Andy and Brian Brandt Jr.
Hilight Zone Podcast: The Brandt Family Affair
Wisconsin hunters prepare for numerous opening days to begin in September