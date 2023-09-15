Marshfield, Marathon volleyball snag wins, Pacelli football gets back on track

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a full night of high school sports across the area, Marshfield and Marathon volleyball continued their winning ways against D.C. Everest and Loyal respectively, while Pacelli picked up a big home win over Rosholt Thursday night.

First, on the volleyball floor, the Marshfield Tigers kept their perfect Valley record intact by sweeping D.C. Everest in Weston. Abby Ongna led the offensive attack for the Tigers en route to their eighth straight win. They improved to 19-1 overall and remain an honorable mention for the rankings in D1.

In Marathon, it was a little more of a back-and-forth match. As an honorable mention in the rankings as well, Marathon was able to sneak by Loyal 3-2 to get back on track after a loss earlier this week to Newman. Ava Krueger had another strong night for the Red Raiders as they improve to 11-4 overall.

On the football field, Pacelli and Rosholt both looking for a win after losses the previous week. Rosholt was seeking their first points of the season. They didn’t have to wait long to get them as Jaxon Peterson took back the opening kickoff to get Rosholt on the board. The rest of the way, Pacelli controlled the tempo. Andrew Van Order took over running and throwing the ball from his quarterback spot to lead the Cardinals to a 36-12 win. Pacelli improves to 2-3 while Rosholt falls to 0-5.

